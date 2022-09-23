Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of VLO traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.52. 200,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

