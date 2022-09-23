Validity (VAL) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00008003 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00689193 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.
- Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002102 BTC.
About Validity
VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,672,642 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.
Buying and Selling Validity
