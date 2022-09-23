Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after purchasing an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,453. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

