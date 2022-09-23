Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. 236,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

