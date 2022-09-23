Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $12.75 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $67.85. 257,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,706. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33.

