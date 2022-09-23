Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

