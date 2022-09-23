Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

IWF stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. 151,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,183. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

