Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 98,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 224,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 461,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

