Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 4,367 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,015,000.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 6,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,464. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

