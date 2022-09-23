Value Liquidity (VALUE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $446,964.00

Value Liquidity (VALUE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Value Liquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Value Liquidity coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. Value Liquidity has a total market capitalization of $958,024.00 and approximately $446,964.00 worth of Value Liquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Value Liquidity

Value Liquidity’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Value Liquidity’s total supply is 5,034,282 coins. The official message board for Value Liquidity is medium.com/@yfv.finance. Value Liquidity’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Liquidity is yfv.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “VALUE will have the same price and governance powers as YFV, but VALUE will allow the YFValue protocol to evolve. Please read VIP 5 for further info.To smooth liquidity and transition, YFV and VALUE will co-exist for a time. Eventually, the community will vote for the complete transition from YFV to VALUE through Value DAO.YFV transitioned and was swapped to VALUE, please visit the announcement for more information.”

