Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.95. 81,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,769. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.