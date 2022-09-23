Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

