Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $323.91 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

