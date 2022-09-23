Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Trimmed by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $129.18. 18,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,277. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.28.

