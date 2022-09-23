Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.2% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,966. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.