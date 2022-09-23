Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.57. The company had a trading volume of 61,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,150. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

