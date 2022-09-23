Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,898. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

