Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 324,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,827,000 after buying an additional 45,431 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 93,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.59. 119,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,898. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.73.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

