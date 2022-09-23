Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $129.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.