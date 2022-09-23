Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.92. 26,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,843. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

