Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Velocys Stock Down 7.8 %

VLS opened at GBX 4.93 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.46. The company has a market cap of £68.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.16. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Velocys

In related news, insider Philip Sanderson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,666.51).

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

