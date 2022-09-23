Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $0.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Venator Materials Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Venator Materials by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 714,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Venator Materials by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

