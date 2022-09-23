Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Cut to $11.75

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,862,000 after buying an additional 3,841,345 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,334,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 234,308 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Vertiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,115,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,371,000 after acquiring an additional 862,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,991,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

