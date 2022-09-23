Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L Sells 81,199 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of Foot Locker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17.

Foot Locker Trading Down 3.2 %

FL stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 2,472,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

