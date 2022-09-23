Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

VIAV stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.16. 87,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,285. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.