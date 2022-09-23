Vidya (VIDYA) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010929 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.