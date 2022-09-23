VITE (VITE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.27 Million

VITE (VITE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00623750 BTC.

About VITE

VITE’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,046,262,261 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

