VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Buys $22,100.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef acquired 13,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacob Vincent Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Jacob Vincent Micallef purchased 29,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,460.00.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis decreased their price target on VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VolitionRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

