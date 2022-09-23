Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Sells A$165,662.52 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Rating) insider Philippa (Pip) Greenwood sold 19,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.59 ($6.01), for a total value of A$165,662.52 ($115,847.92).

Vulcan Steel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.06.

Vulcan Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Vulcan Steel’s payout ratio is 74.12%.

About Vulcan Steel

Vulcan Steel Limited primarily engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Metals. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.

