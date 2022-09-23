Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. 269,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $349.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

