Wanchain Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.37 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00093180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00073732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00032367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00019627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,443,138 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

