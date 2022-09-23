Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $446,828.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 399,999,637 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

