Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. 72,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,860. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.41.

