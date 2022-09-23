WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Shares Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

WeedMD Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About WeedMD

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

