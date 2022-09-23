WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup cut WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $32.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

