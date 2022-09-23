Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.15. 72,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

