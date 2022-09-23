Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $290,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

EMR stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 82,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,566. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.