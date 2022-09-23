Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $452,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VO traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.04. 24,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

