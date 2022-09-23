Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 159,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,637. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

