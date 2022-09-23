Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) fell 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 84,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 151,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Industrial Services Group ( OTCMKTS:WLMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 40,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,011.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,448,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,211.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $32,206.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,503,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,415.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 40,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,011.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,448,613 shares in the company, valued at $10,640,211.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $121,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

