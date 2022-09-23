Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.03. 1,504,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,490,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day moving average is $312.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

