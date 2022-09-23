Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Has $945,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 156,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000.

FALN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,252. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

