Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 26,750 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 90,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ANGL stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

