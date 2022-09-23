Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Sells 806 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.65. 1,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

