Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 3,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,464. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

