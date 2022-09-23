Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,039.29.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

