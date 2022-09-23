Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 37,496 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,870,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,381,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.85. 637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.22. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

