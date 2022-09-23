Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys 735 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 188,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,522. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.



