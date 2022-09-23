Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 59 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 82.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 11.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $10.10 on Friday, hitting $376.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.70 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.