Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WTKWY stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $87.92 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

